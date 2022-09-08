No telephone service
CLARION — Due to telephone issues, individuals needing Community Action, Inc.’s Clarion office on Sheridan Road should call (814)938-3302 or 1-800-648-3381 to reach a worker or leave a message. The Clarion Community Action, Inc. office is open but without call-in capability.
Fall festivalBROOKVILLE — Immaculate Conception and St. Dominic churches will have their annual Fall Festival on September 9, 10 and 11, on school grounds at 82 Summit Street, Brookville.
Festival hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
A schedule of events and order forms for the soup and cabbage rolls are available on the church webpage at icbrookville.com.
Music festMARIENVILLE — The Forest County Country Music Association will hold group and open jam music Friday, September 9. Live music will begin at 7 p.m. at the MACA building in Marienville. This is a family friendly event and is open to, and free to the public. Food and beverages will be available, and donations are appreciated to cover the cost of the supplies. The final music fest for this year will be held October 14.
Pig roastSIGEL — Sigel Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual pig roast Saturday, September 10, at the firehall on Route 949 in Sigel. Doors will open at 3 p.m. and dinner will be served at 4 p.m. The dinner includes roast pig, scalloped potatoes, corn on the cob, coleslaw, a dinner roll and beverage. Cost for adults is $12, children age 6-12 is $5 and children 5 and under eat for free. Live entertainment will be provided by “The Avenue,” with indoor and outdoor seating available.
Board meetingBROOKVILLE — The public is invited to attend the Community Action In. board of directors’ meeting Thursday, September 15. The meeting will begin at noon in the Head Start conference room in the borough complex.
Gospel musicSUMMERVILLE — Hope, Summerville’s first gospel musical festival, will be held Saturday, September 17 at the Summerville Firemen’s Memorial Park.
The event will feature several gospel performers, with Jonathan and Miranda Pezzuti as emcees.
The festival will be held from noon to 10 p.m., with admission by donation. All proceeds will benefit the Summerville Volunteer Firemen’s Association.