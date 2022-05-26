Beekeepers meetingEBENSBURG — The Cambria-Clearfield-Blair County Beekeepers will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4 at the home of Bernie and Anne Svidergo in Ebensburg. This is queen field day and will be an outdoor gathering; take a lawn chair, protective clothing and food to share. There is no fee to attend and you need not be a beekeeper. For more information call 814-472-7637.
community events
Patti Slaughter
