Beekeepers picnic
CAMBRIA TOWNSHIP — The Cambria-Cearfield-Blair County Beekeepers will hold its annual picnic and auction Saturday, August 12, at Revloc Park Pavilion #5 in Cambria Township. The meal will begin at 12 noon, followed by the auction. Meat and corn will be provided; bring a dish to share. There is no fee and you need not be a beekeeper to attend. For more information call 814-472-7637.
Food truck MondaysBROOKVILLE — The following vendors will be featured at the Food Truck Mondays sponsored by the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce: August 14, Anytime Lunchtime; August 21, Garbage Pit; August 28, Spatula Monkey BBQ. The food truck is located in front of the Town Square, serving meals each Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
BBQ chicken dinnerSIGEL — The Sigel Volunteer Fire Department will hold a BBQ chicken dinner Sunday, August 20, at the fire hall located at 9234 Route 949, Sigel. The meal includes half a BBQ chicken, baked beans, macaroni salad and a dinner roll for $12. A half a chicken can be purchased for $6. Serving will begin at 11 a.m. until sold out. Dinners are for take out only.
Listening sessionBROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging will host a listening session on the Department of Aging’s development of the Master Plan for Older Adults — a 10-year, state-led and stakeholder-driven strategic plan designed to help transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians. The listening session will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, at the Heritage House. Those interested in attending the listening sessions should RSVP by calling 814-849-3096 or email info@jcaaa.org Individuals who are unable to attend can still provide input on the plan. They can either email AgingPlan@pa.gov, provide feedback through an online form or mail the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, c/o Master Plan, 555 Walnut St., 5th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17101.