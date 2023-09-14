Food truck Mondays
BROOKVILLE — The following vendors will be featured at the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Food Truck Mondays: September 18, Ronin No Yotai; September 25, Dinger Dogs. The food truck is located in front of the Town Square, serving meals each Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday Nights at the NazBROOKVILLE — Calvary Church of the Nazarene in Brookville is offering free activities on Sunday evenings. On September 17 Dodgeball will be played and Sept. 24 will be game night, when you can take your favorite board game to share or play one at the church.
The church will hold its monthly free community meal at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 28. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at 110 Evans St., Brookville.
Square danceRICHARDSVILLE — The Richardsville Social Center will hold its first square dance of the fall at 7 p.m. Saturday, September 23. Everyone is asked to take a snack to share.
Ladies’ nightCLARION — “Take Care of You, Boo!” will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, October 14, at the Clarion Mall. The ladies’ self-care night will feature four mini-stations: Hand spa, tarot cards, massage and facials. Only 25 tickets for each mini-session will be sold. There will also be a vendor show, nacho bar, wine tasting, crafts and a Chinese auction. Tickets are $30, available by calling 814-226-4433. In honor of CancerAwarenessMonth, all proceeds will benefit The Sunshine Fund.
JCHS dinnerBROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Historical Society will hold its annual dinner meeting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, October 21, at Pinecrest Country Club. The general public is invited.
The cost of the dinner is $30 and the deadline to register is Friday, October 6. Attendees may pay at the History Center, 172-176 Main St., or on the website, jchconline.org via paypal, or by credit card at 814-849-0077.
Rummage sale to benefit vetsCLARION — A rummage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 24, in the Limestone Fire Hall, located on Route 66 in Clarion. All proceeds will benefit local veterans.