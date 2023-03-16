Lenten service
BROOKVILLE — Next week’s community Lenten service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 19, in the First United Methodist Church on Jefferson Street.
The devotional message will be given by the Rev. Doug Dyson, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church.
Talent show
BROOKVILLE — The BAHS Drama Club will present The Brookville Raider Showcase Thursday, March 23, and Friday, March 24, in the high school auditorium.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. to provide the community with an opportunity to see all of the creative activities students have been working on this year in their classes and clubs. The talent show will begin at 7 p.m.
Admission is $4 for adults and $2 for students K-12. Any child younger than kindergarten age will be admitted for free. Proceeds will benefit The Raider Foundation and the Brookville High School Drama Club.
Fish dinnerROSEVILLE — Roseville Independent Chapel will serve its annual fish dinner Friday, March 31, from 4:30 p.m. until sold out.
The menu will included fried fish, baked potato, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw and dessert. Meals are $12 for adults and $8 for children 4-10. Eat in or RSVP 814-849-0817 for take out.
Pet food driveBROOKVILLE — Bloom on Main is holding its annual drive to collect food, treats, litter and other products, along with cash donations, to help local animal shelters. The collection will continue through the end of March and all making a donation will receive a free rose.