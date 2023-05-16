Saturday breakfast
SIGEL — Kahletown Church will have an all-you-can-eat breakfast for $7, Saturday May 20, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Take outs will be available.
Dinner theaterBROOKVILLE — Brookville Laurel Festival and Mystery’s Most Wanted will present an evening of comedy, mystery and dinner Saturday, May 20, at The Heritage House. The mystery show will be “Dial M for Mother” by Randy Kirk. Tickets are $30/person and are available by calling 814-715-0269.
Golf tournamentDAYTON — Roseville Independent Chapel will host a memorial golf scramble for James “Jim” Lindermuth at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at White Oak Golf Course in Dayton. Proceeds will benefit the Ezra Building Fund for the church. For more information call Jeff Lindermuth at 814-715-5788 or Sandy Lindermuth at 814-849-2235.
Game nightsBROOKVILLE — Everyone is invited to participate in Sunday Nights at the Naz. Each Sunday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 activities will be held at Calvary Church of the Nazarene on Evans Street. Scheduled activities include dodgeball, May 21, and game night, May 28. All events are free. For more information call 814-849-5484.
Chicken dinnerBROOKVILLE — Immaculate Conception Church will have a chicken BBQ dinner on Sunday, May 21. Chicken will be ready by 11:15 a.m. Dinners are take-out only and can be picked up at our school grounds at 82 Summit St., Brookville. Dinner includes half a BBQ chicken, baked beans, pasta salad, dinner roll and cookie. Cost is $12 per dinner.
Kayak poker runHAWTHORN — The Hawthorn Volunteer Fire company will hold the 6th annual kayak/canoe poker run Saturday, May 27. This event consists of a 9-mile float for kayaks and canoes on the Redbank Creek starting at the bridge in Summerville and ending at the boat launch in Hawthorn. Participants over 18 years of age have a chance to win a $500 first prize for the best hand and $100 for the worst hand from a straight poker draw of cards picked at checkpoint locations during the float. A picnic lunch and rest stop will be provided at the midpoint float checkpoint. Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon. The fee is $20 for adults and $5 for youth 17 and younger. For more information contact kenburkett@comcast.net or call (814) 229-2816.
Military Collectibles ShowBROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County History Center will host the 8th annual Military Collectibles Show on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. This indoor event includes two buildings with both vendors and exhibitors displaying a wide range of interesting military collectibles and related items ranging from the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Vietnam, and Gulf wars to the present. Items are available for show, sale and trade will include weapons, uniforms, artifacts, accouterments, photographs, publications, and other things of historical interest to both the beginner and advanced military collector. New this year will be a special programs area where attendees are invited to learn from a series of short lectures by experts on various interesting aspects of collecting. Bring your collection items for evaluation and value by the experts. More information is available at www.jchonline.org.
Scholarship pageantBROOKVILLE — The Brookville Laurel Festival scholarship pageant will be held Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The 2023 Laurel Queen will receive a $1,500 scholarship, with additional scholarships for the first and second runners-up. There is no admission fee to attend the pageant; donations will be accepted. More information is available at brookvillelaurelfestival.com.