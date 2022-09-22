Fall fling
BROOKVILLE — A limited number of tickets are still available for this year’s Fall Fling, to be held this Saturday, September 24, in the exhibit buildings at the fairgrounds. Doors will open at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $20 and admit two adults for the evening of dinner, games and prizes, and refreshments. Among this year’s prizes will be $100 in lottery tickets, a television, a handmade quilt, a television, and a package of tickets for fair events. Prizes will be offered in a variety of games, with $2,500 in cash prizes during the event.
Tickets are available by calling Wayne Jackson at 814-541-8848, Dave Love at 814-715-0100, Lorie Park at 814-715-4249 or the fair office at 814-849-5530.
A day for womenSTANTON — Stanton United Methodist Church will host A Day Apart for Women on Saturday, September 24.
The theme for this year’s program is “Daughter of the King,” with Sue Fields as the speaker.
Registration will begin at 8:15 a.m., with donuts and coffee. Lunch will be served by Stanton Women of Worship.
Everyone is welcome. For more information RSVP Marsha Miles at 814-603-3351.
Square danceRICHARDSVILLE — A square dance will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, September 24, at the Richardsville Social Center. Everyone is welcome. Please take a snack food to share.
Sasquatch huntSTANTON — The 10th annual Pine Grove Sportsmen’s Sasquatch Hunt will be held Sunday, October 9, starting at 2:30 p.m. at the Sportsmen’s Club in Stanton. Drive around a mapped out area looking for marked adult and juvenile Sasquatch cutouts. Prizes and food will follow the hunt. The entry fee is $6 for adults, $3 for children 12 and under, and free for children 4 and under. For more information contact Barry Shields at 814-856-2300.