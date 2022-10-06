Harvest Festival
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Church of God will hold its Harvest Festival Saturday, October 8 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The free family-event will include food, games, hay rides, pony rides, face painting, trunk or treat and more. Children do not have to be in costume to receive the treats.
Square danceRICHARDSVILLE — A square dance will be held Saturday, October 8 at 7 p.m. in the Richardsville Community Center. Everyone is welcome; take a snack to share.
Life ChainBROOKVILLE — The annual Life Chain will be held Sunday, October 9 beginning at 2 p.m. on East Main Street, in front of Brookville Chevrolet. Everyone is welcome.
Aglow meetingBROOKVILLE — Brookville Aglow Lighthouse will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 10 at the Borough Complex.
The guest speaker will be Sue Fields of Treasure Lake. A Spirit-filled speaker and teacher of the word for over 30 years, she uses her prophetic gift as she ministers. Fields and her husband Paul have co-founded FreshWind Ministry. He is a retired United Methodist minister and they work together to refresh, refuel, and refire leaders and encourage and equip the church.
Those attending are asked to use the Third Street parking lot and enter the building near the gazebo.
Cheese saleBROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Holstein Club is now holding it 2022 cheddar cheese sale, held each fall as the only fund raiser for the club. The cheese comes in five-pound blocks: $20 for yellow mild cheddar and $25 for white sharp cheddar. The cheese stores well in the freezer. To place an order contact: Fred Reed at 814-590-6551, Duaine Mowrey 814-591-8233 Craig Mowrey at 814-633-1039. Those are cell numbers and text messages may be sent. Email messages may be sent to crfarms6@gmail.com or susanalexander1973@gmail.com. Orders must be placed by October 15.
Public rosaryBROOKVILLE — The Public Square Rosary will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16 in the parking area across from Katie’s on Main Street. Everyone is invited to join in this prayer for the reparation for the sins of mankind.