Beekeepers to meetALTOONA — The Cambria-Clearfield-Blair County Beekeepers will meet at the Altoona Lighthouse Men’s Christian Fellowship 224 Room road, Altoona, at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15. The topic will be, “Why Make Splits?” No fee is charged and youneed not be a beekeeper to attend. For more information call 814-472-7637.
Community ActionBROOKVILLE — The Community Action, Inc. board of directors will meet Thursday, May 19 at noon in the large conference room at the Brookville Borough Complex. The public is welcome to attend.
Brookville Trail HubBROOKVILLE — Anyone interesting in becoming involved in or learning more about the Brookville Trail Hub is invited to attend the group’s meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at McFarland Johns in DuBois.
Golf tournamentDAYTON — The James “Jim” Lindermuth memorial golf scramble will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at White Oak Golf Course in Dayton. The entry fee is $60 per person or $240 per four-person team. Proceeds will benefit the Roseville Independent Chapel Ezra Building Fund. For more information call Paul Hetrick at 8140952-1563, Jeff Lindermuth at 814-715-5788 or Sandy Lindermuth at 814-849-2235.