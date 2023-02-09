Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph this evening with higher gusts on the ridge tops, turning to the southwest and then west through the night. Gusts up to 50 mph expected later tonight and early Friday. * WHERE...Warren, McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Cambria and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 8 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest winds will be between 6 PM EST and 4 AM EST with the highest gusts occurring on the ridge tops. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&