Veterans parade
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School District will honor area veterans with a parade this Friday, Veterans Day. All veterans and their families who would like to participate in the Parade of Veterans are asked to meet at Memorial Park no later than 9 a.m. Friday, November 11. The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will end at the school campus on Jenks Street. The rain date for the parade will be Monday, November 14.
Community ActionBROOKVILLE — Community Action, Inc. will hold its board of directors meeting at 12 noon Thursday, November 17, in the Head Start conference room at the Borough Complex. The public is welcome to attend.
Holiday craft showBROOKVILLE — A holiday extravaganza craft and vendor show will be held Saturday, November 26 a the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Featured will be products offered by local small businesses and area crafters. There will be a silent auction and food available. Admission and parking are free. Proceeds will benefit the Jefferson County Farm Bureau’s agricultural education in the county. For more information call Lorie Park at 814-715-4249.