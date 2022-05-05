Golf tournamentDAYTON — The James “Jim” Lindermuth memorial golf scramble will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at White Oak Golf Course in Dayton. The entry fee is $60 per person or $240 per four-person team. Proceeds will benefit the Roseville Independent Chapel Ezra Building Fund. For more information call Paul Hetrick at 8140952-1563, Jeff Lindermuth at 814-715-5788 or Sandy Lindermuth at 814-849-2235.
Brookville Trail Hub
BROOKVILLE — Anyone interesting in becoming involved in or learning more about the Brookville Trail Hub is invited to attend the group’s meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5 in the Brookville YMCA. The next meeting will be Thursday, May 19, at McFarland Johns in DuBois.