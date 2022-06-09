Music nightMARIENVILLE — The Forest County Country Music Association will hold an evening of group and open jam music will be on Friday, June 10. Live music ranging from country, gospel, bluegrass, folk and more will begin 7 p.m. and run throughout the evening at the MACA Building in Marienville. This is a family friendly event and is open to, and free to the public. Food and beverages will be available, but donations will be accepted to cover the cost of the supplies. Dates scheduled for this year’s events will be the second Friday evening of each month. The music nights will be held the second Friday of each month through October 14
Spaghetti dinnerSTRATTANVILLE — A spaghetti dinner will be held Saturday, June 11 at 5 p.m. at the Strattanville Fire Department. Donations are $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 10 and younger. There will also be a Chinese raffle and donation box. Sponsored by the C-L varsity cheerleaders and donors, proceeds will benefit Mylie Clark and family.
Chicken BBQSIGEL — The Sigel Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Chicken BBQ on Sunday, June 19th at the fire hall located at 9234 Rte 949, Sigel, PA 15860. We will be serving from 11am until sold out. Meal includes half a chicken, baked beans, macaroni salad, and a dinner roll for $12. A half a chicken only is $6. This is a take out only event.