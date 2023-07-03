CLARION – A flag initiation ceremony was held Monday, July 3, at Highland Oaks at Water Run Landing, a senior living community in Clarion, which is part of Penn Highlands WRC Senior Services.
The family of deceased Vietnam veteran Donald Stinebiser donated a new flagpole, and an American flag was raised during the initiation ceremony by Boy Scout Troop 51 following a color guard presentation by veterans who are residents of Highland Oaks.
“We currently have 11 veterans at Highland Oaks,” said Kurt Nesbitt, Highland Oaks administrator, who also served as master of ceremonies.
One of the veterans, Leon Eisenman, was also a speaker.
“I was drafted in early March of 1953 at the age of 19, during the height of the Korean War,” said Eisenman. “I took only nine weeks of basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C.
“After basic training, I was loaded along with 3,500 other G.I. on a boat headed to Korea. However, two days before we set sail, special orders came down for 13 men, one of whom happened to be me.
“The other twelve men and I were taken off the boat and sent to Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indianapolis, Ind., where we attended Army Postal School. Immediately after six weeks of schooling and graduation, we were sent overseas, and I spent one-and-a-half years in the U.S. Army Postal System.
“Coming home, we came into the New York Harbor and sailed right past the Statue of Liberty and our Stars and Stripes. This was the proudest moment of my life. I hope everyone here will continue to enjoy the freedoms we have today.
May God continue to bless the American Flag and what it stands for.”
State Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) also shared sentiments on the flag dedication.
“Being with you this morning is an honor and a privilege as we dedicate this flag,” said Oberlander. “Any day is a good day to dedicate a flag, but tomorrow is our 248th birthday, Happy Birthday, America.
“Today is the 160th anniversary of the final day of battle in Gettysburg, the bloodiest battle of the Civil War. I want you to remember that as we dedicate this flag. I thought it was really important just to talk a little bit about the flag and the immortal words of Francis Scott Key.
“It was 1814, and we were in a massive battle with Britain. It was coming towards the end. And America’s government had gone to the Britain government to talk about exchanging war prisoners.
“We had many of theirs, and they had many of ours. Francis Scott Key was an attorney in Baltimore and was tasked with that duty. He went out to one of the ships holding our men in the brig and negotiated a one-for-one trade. As he went down to tell the men they were going to be free and arrangements would be made to get home, Key was stopped on his way off the ship and told that the British, who had all of their warships in the Baltimore Harbor, were going to start bombing Fort McHenry. The only way they would stop bombing was when the American flag was down, a white flag was up or the British flag was flying.
“Word had gotten to Fort McHenry, and the bombing started about two-and-a-half hours later, and the flag still flew. Francis Scott said you can’t do that. There are men, and there are children and women there. But they did and all of those men, women and children kept that flag flying until the next morning.
“The flag kept flying. I want you to think about that. The dead bodies of this country were holding that flag up because they were not going to surrender. That’s what that flag stands for, as well as Gettysburg.
“Thank you again for allowing me the opportunity to share just a few words with you. And thank you for dedicating this new flag at this beautiful area that you call home.”
Gina DeLair offered a closing prayer.
“As I look at the front row this morning, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. There’s a saying, With age comes wisdom.
“When you’re young, you don’t quite understand what that means. But with age does come wisdom. When I was growing up, I would look at the American flag, but I didn’t think about what it would mean to me. I didn’t think about the sacrifices that so many people went through. Yes, you gentlemen here, but also your families, your moms, your dads, your wives, your sisters, everyone that was related to you that would worry while you were away, and you would go out and serve with bravery for freedom.
“My prayer or hope is that you will always enjoy these freedoms.”