Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Friday night through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is likely to fall Saturday morning. However, lingering lighter snow, combined with gusty winds, could result in poor visibility from blowing snow into the evening hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... There is the potential for significant winter weather that may impact travel. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&