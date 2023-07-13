BROOKVILLE — A wide selection of musical performers will entertain audiences at the Jefferson County Fair when they appear on the community stage.
Bingo enthusiasts will have two evenings to play, when the Relay for Life hosts bingo games from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
No entertainment has been scheduled on the community stage on Wednesday evening due to the grand stand concert featuring country singers Jackson Dean and Chase McDaniel.
Other performers scheduled are:
- Thursday — Gary Bickerstaff, acoustic guitar, 5 p.m., followed by Christian band A Day Awaits at 8 p.m.
- Friday — The Village Voices will be on stage from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by Samantha Sears at 8:30 p.m.
- Saturday — Nothing Fancy will perform at 3 p.m.; country/rock band Rum Dums at 5:30 and blue grass band Canoe Ridge will take center stage at 8 p.m.