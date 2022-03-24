DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers in the afternoon. High 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%.