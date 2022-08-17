ST. MARYS — Several concerned Wehler Road residents were speakers at Monday evening’s City of St. Marys Council meeting.
A project, which was approved at July’s council meeting, involves installing a passageway for pedestrians on Wehler Road, helping them get from South Michael Road to Benzinger Park, as well as with overflow parking with a lot at 115 Wehler Road. This pathway is needed due to lack of sidewalk space on South Michael Road, which is a safety issue, council had said, and additional parking is needed for park activities.
A petition to cancel the approval of this project was submitted for several reasons, all of which were mentioned by the speakers.
Faisal El-Awar was the opening speaker, stating that he, and other Wehler Road residents, are worried about several challenges that could arise from installing this passageway, including privacy infringement, lighting and safety issues for children.
Mary Virginia Sorensen told council members that she lives across from the property that was bought by the city — a house that will be demolished and the space used for this project.
One of her concerns, she said, would be that if the passageway is put in, there is the fear that it would be used for drug trafficking and other issues that are allegedly occurring in Benzinger Park.
“And that the safety of the people in the area would be infringed on,” she said.
Another resident, a mother of a young child, said she is also concerned about her privacy, drug dealings happening nearby, aggressive dogs running loose and possibly into her yard, etc., as well as excessive littering.
“I don’t want my property damaged,” she said. “It’s a bad idea.”
Mason Schloder said the lighting currently at Benzinger Park is already an issue at his house, pointing directly into the windows. More lighting installed, he said, would not be better, but worse.
“You can’t put a price on the safety of people, and on all of our privacy,” he said.
Mayor Lyle Garner noted that American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds would be used for the Wehler project, not taxpayer dollars, and that the city needs to figure out a way to get youth from South Michael Road to Benzinger Park safely.
“We have the opportunity to do that right now,” he said, noting that he has seen children almost in harms way walking on South Michael Road. “At least we are trying to do something.”
Councilman Ned Jacob asked the other members if there is a way to look into an alternative when it comes to this project.
There was no further discussion on the topic.