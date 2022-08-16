Connie W. Baylor, 84, of Knox, passed away Monday evening, August 15, 2022 at her home, following a period of declining health.
Born June 10, 1938 in New Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Elva Reitz Willison.
She graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1956.
She married Ralph Baylor on April 4, 1959. They recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary.
Mrs. Baylor was the office manager for Dr. David Miller in New Bethlehem. She retired as the office manager for Dr. Robert Luderer in Clarion.
She was a member of the Providence United Methodist Church in Knox.
Mrs. Baylor was a past member of various card clubs. She enjoyed playing bingo and bridge and visiting casinos.
She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with them and her sisters.
Survivors include her husband, Ralph; two sons, Edward G. Baylor of Sharon and Eric R. Baylor of Knox; two grandchildren, Kayla (Michael) Bauer of Shippenville and Braden Baylor of Knox; three great-grandchildren, Ella, Reyna and Hudson; three sisters, Chelcie A. Croscutt of Knox, Victoria L. (John) Howell of Winter Haven, Fla. and Tina M. (Chet) Shreckengost of New Bethlehem; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary in Knox.
Funeral services will follow the time of visitation at 7 p.m., with the Rev. Steve Ketner officiating.
Interment will take place in the Knox Union Cemetery.
