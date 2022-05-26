COOKSBURG — Limitless adventures await young and old in scenic Cook Forest State Park, with more than a half million visitors enjoying the park each year.
Often referred to as the Black Forest of Pennsylvania, the area is famous for its stands of towering white virgin pines and hemlocks iand is classified as a National Natural Landmark by the National Park Service. Cook Forest was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1987.
Visitors to Cook Forest this summer will find “there currently are no COVID restrictions that would hamper their visitor experience,” Dale J. Luthringer, environmental education specialist at Cook Forest, said.
The park offers picnic areas, playgrounds, cabins and camping areas, along with restrooms and shower houses. Nearby stores and laundromats are convenient for campers. Educational programs and special events are held throughout the year.
Among the programs being offered this year are the popular French and Indian War encampment, an introduction to kayaking, a Clarion River boating program and a tour of the Fire Tower and Seneca Point.
Those visiting Cook Forest will also find that nearly all facilities are open. “Only one foot bridge along the Tom’s Run Trail near Shelter #1 is currently closed,” Luthringer said. The foot bridge will remain closed until it is replaced.
Cook Forest has a long history of local ownership, beginning in 1757. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), the area was used as hunting grounds by the Seneca Nation of the Iroquois Confederacy. In 1757 Moravian missionary Christian Frederick Post was sent to convince the Seneca to join the British in the French and Indian War, but the Seneca sided with the French. After the English won the war, the land was purchased from the Iroquois.
John Cook was the first permanent American settler in the area, arriving in 1826. He purchases 765 acres and settled in with his wife and 10 children in 1828. Many of the large homes on River Road are still maintained by his descendants.
The Cook Forest Association was formed in the 1920s to save the few areas of surviving old growth timber. Endorsed by national natural resource groups and Governor Gifford Pinchot, the association raised $200,000, which helped the commonwealth purchase 6,055 acres fromA. Cook Sons Company in 1927 for $640,000. Cook Forest became the first Pennsylvania state park acquired to preserve a natural area.
Cook Forest State Park now covers 8,500 acres in Clarion, Forest and Jefferson counties. The park is open year round.
More information about programs at Cook Forest is available at www.cookforest.com or by calling 814-744-8407.