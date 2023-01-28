COOKSBURG — Winter activities for the entire family have been planned at Cook Forest.
Dale Luthringer, education specialist at Cook Forest, said there are no restrictions at this time, offering plenty of opportunities to enjoy indoor and outdoor programs.
Snowman in the Forest
One of the most popular winter events at Cook Forest is the annual Snowman in the Forest day. Beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 18, families are encouraged to go to the forest for a day of fun wintry activities along the picturesque National Wild & Scenic Clarion River. Various activities will be held at the new River Pavilion by the playground on River Road, approximately one mile up-river from the Cooksburg Bridge on Route 36.
The always popular chili cook-off, with hot and mild divisions, will begin at 11:30 a.m. Visitors are invited to sample the chili, that is, after the judges have tried some first. Hot chocolate and coffee will be on hand to help take the chill out of your bones. The cook-off is sponsored by the Cook Forest Vacation Bureau.
During the early afternoon, also beginning at 11:30, there will be carriage rides, sledding, snowman building and ice skating, with ice skates available. An hour-long snowshoe interpretive hike within the old growth forest along Cook Trail will begin at noon at the new River Pavilion.
Family pets are invited to take part in the Happy Dog Contest, scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
Other winter activities are also being planned at Cook Forest.
Otter Watch
Take your binoculars and spotting scopes to the park office at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, February 25, for a driving tour to otter hotspots along the Clarion River. This is the prime time of the year to witness otter activity. Chances are good to observe otter sign such as slides, tracks, and latrines along the banks of the river. “Maybe we’ll even get a chance to see a river otter romp in action!” Luthringer said.
Hot chocolate and coffee will be available at the park office to help everyone keep warm during the three-hour tour.
Polar Bear Float
Cook Forest State Park will be conducting an interpretive cold weather kayaking trip on the Clarion River. Join the flotilla at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 18 and celebrate the last days of winter on this four mile float.
Luthringer said bald eagles, river otter, mink, and mergansers have been known to make an appearance. Pack a lunch and a thermos with your favorite hot beverage.
The cost is $25/boat; participants can take their own boats or boats can be provided. Check or money order should be made out to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. All monies raised go towards future programming at Cook Forest State Park. Participants must pre-register by 3/15/23 by contacting the Park Office at (814)744-8470.
Prior kayak training participants receive a 50% discount. “Safety is of utmost importance,” he said. All participants must have the following required safety equipment or will not be permitted to attend: dry suit or dry top/bottom combination, cold weather boots, waterproof gloves, waterproof stow bag, complete change of clothes. Participants must meet at the park office for a safety check for above items, to load gear, and travel to the starting point up-river for the five-hour tour.
Eagle Watch
Take your binoculars and spotting scopes to the park office for a four-hour driving tour to eagle hotspots along the Clarion River. “This is the prime time of the year to view bald eagles on their nests and find new nesting sites. Expect a long car-pool and aggressive hike to some of the better areas, but the rewards will be worth it,” Luthringer said.
Hot chocolate and coffee will be available at the park office.
For more information about Cook Forest State Park, click the link “Find a Park” at dcnr.pa.gov.