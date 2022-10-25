HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has announced nearly $45 million in new Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding to support community improvements that will help enhance the quality of life for residents.
“This funding will allow communities to make a variety of infrastructure updates,” said Wolf. “Whether it be water and sewage systems, parks, or social services, these dollars are going to help make communities better places to live, work, and play.”
The following projects were included in the most recent block of CDBG-CV funding approvals:
Clearfield County
- $1,243,881 to the Clearfield County
- Commissioners for the Cooper Township Municipal Authority Safe and Healthy Water Initiative to replace water distribution lines as mandated by a consent order issued by Department of Environmental Protection. Funds will be used to install approximately 4,600 feet of water line and reconnect approximately 26 homes along Pheasant Drive, Old Turnpike Road, and Hardscrabble Road to the new main line with new service lines.
CDBG-CV funds are made available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and enable communities to effectively prepare for, prevent the spread of, and respond to the impacts of coronavirus in their communities.