FALLS CREEK — Southern Airways, which is the passenger carrier that serves DuBois Regional Airport, has seen an increase in bookings for the future in the last 30 days, according to Chief Commercial Officer Mark Cestari.
“It looks like the winding down of the delta variant is giving folks confidence to book their Thanksgiving and other holiday travel, so that is a really good sign,” Cestari said at last week’s Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Airport Authority meeting.
Cestari said Pittsburgh International Airport flights continue to outdraw Washington Dulles Airport (IAD) flights, as Pittsburgh load factors are in the 50 percent range and Dulles load factors are in the 25-30 percent range.
“As we discussed last month, the challenge at Dulles right now is that the federal employees are not back in their offices, so a lot of the higher yield is not really happening,” said Cestari. “The patchwork quilt of regulation in Europe, particularly for travel has definitely taken a lot of energy out of the shoulder seasons, September, October are usually pretty good months for Europe, and obviously with all the restrictions, it has discouraged some of that travel.”
That being said, Cestari said Southern Airways is “holding our own” in terms of staffing.
“As you are all probably aware, every company right now has been very challenged with staffing, and we have not been impacted by any pilot shortage,” he said. “It has been a challenge staffing our stations. As you know, folks are being very selective in terms of their compensation. And it really has turned into a bit of a bidding war, all kinds of retailers, transportation companies ... I read this morning, the American Airlines affiliate that flies at Philly and Charlotte, Piedmont Airlines, their flight attendants are threatening a strike. So that has been a challenge, but I have to say that our team down at headquarters has done a really job keeping ahead of that curve.”
Cestari noted that he sent airport Manager Bob Shaffer an article to circulate to the airport authority that he thought was interesting on the effect that remote working is having on travel.
“A lot of the traditional business travel has fallen off, but this report indicates that one out of four remote workers are taking extended trips,” said Cestari. “Basically you can work from anywhere, so why not work from Sarasota if you have a second home there? Or even your family can be on a vacation, and you can continue working. We are very much seeing this pattern in our bookings.”
Historically, said Cestari, the weekdays were the strongest, and now Southern Airways is seeing the weekends tending to be more robust than they typically were. He said people are taking a long weekend trip and forgoing the Monday through Wednesday traditional travel pattern.
“This is a really good sign, and it has brought back 80 to 85 percent of the traffic that we were seeing pre-COVID,” said Cestari. “We are anxious for DC to open up. We are really hopeful that that’s going to happen by March or April, hunker down for the winter, get through the winter, and then see a big uptick in the Dulles traffic and the DC day trips, come the early spring.”
Other than that, Cestari said Southern Airways is in good financial shape.
“We are thriving in the Mid-Atlantic, in the Gulf, in Hawaii,” he said. “This year, we decided to continue New England through the winter for the first time. And surprisingly, a lot of folks are working from Nantucket, and that has provided a new revenue stream for us.”
Along with Cestari’s comments, authority Chairman Jay Chamberlin said DuBois Regional Airport is seeing that about 50 percent of travelers who are going to Dulles are connecting somewhere else as opposed to staying in Washington D.C.
“When we were going through Baltimore, about 75 percent of the people were staying local,” said Chamberlin. “As far as our passenger load, we’re right where we were before. About a third of our people are going to Washington Dulles and two-thirds are going to Pittsburgh, and that’s where it has been for quite some time.”
Cestari also noted that Southern Airways has started conversations with officials involved in elk tourism.
“We’re on a program with them to bring inbound travelers to that region,” said Cestari. “And they are having their annual meeting down in Florida, and we put together some promotional materials for them, so that hopefully they will use your airport as opposed to driving to Latrobe or State College. We showed all the various connecting options, both on legacy carriers and on the low-cost carriers as well. We’re looking forward to seeing some success with that new partnership.”
With regard to pilots, Cestari said, “We’re losing them, but we’re hiring them.” He said Southern had another class start last week; there were 17 people who signed up and 17 who showed up.
“That is very encouraging,” he said. “We are seeing a lot of upgrades of folks that have been with us, to the point where they’re moving from the right seat as first officer to the left seat as captain. And that’s really the way we want this to work.”
When first officers sign on, Cestari said they are happy building their hours with Southern, and Southern is happy when they reach that threshold that they can stay with Southern.
“We’re faring much better than the big airlines ... we’re being very proactive in that regard,” he said.