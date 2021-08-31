DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.