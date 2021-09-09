BROCKWAY – The Brockway Borough Council is weighing how it will use the funds from the American Rescue Plan, saying that eligible agencies need to be patient with the process.
Councilman Lu Inzana said that the document was 20 pages back-to-back, and he worries about the unclear wording throughout the bill. For example, the money can be used for “infrastructure,” but Inzana said that the term is not used the way he expected it to be – roads and bridges. Instead, it said it can be used for broadband internet, water, and sewer.
“The final ruling has not been made on this yet,” he said. “When that gets made, and they told me sometime in the middle of October, and once we can decipher what they’re trying to say, then we’ll work with our different agencies.”
The borough council is planning on making the process as transparent as possible, making decisions on the money during council meetings, and possibly creating a new committee just to handle the funds. All of this is waiting on clarification from the federal government.
“From that point, we will want everyone to submit a proposal,” Inzana added. “Once we get that final determination on what we can spend it on, we probably won’t be able to get the money out until the end of the year.”
The money can be spent over five years, ending on December 24, 2024, according to Inzana. The money also has to be followed, documenting everything it is used for. The council is urging patience from agencies like the police department, fire department, water and sewer, and others.
“We’ll work with everyone we can,” Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson said. “But be patient with the process.”
Fire department receives grant
The Brockway Volunteer Fire Department received a federal grant for $20,909.38. The money will be used to replace vent fans and saws that are more than 30 years old. Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich is excited to get the new equipment, adding that the fans will be battery operated, making them more mobile and not adding extension cords or exhaust to the confusion of a fire scene.
Currently, the fire department is looking into additional funding to replace its Jaws of Life apparatus. The current system has around 5,000 PSI and was purchased in 2005. Newer vehicles have stronger frames, and a system that can used 10,000 PSI would be better for the community. They are currently applying to the Mengle Foundation to get money for that piece of equipment.
The fire department also responded to 12 alarms, four of those in the borough, and many of those calls were related to weather with down wires and tree branches.
Fire Prevention Week will be in October, and the Brockway Volunteer Fire Department will kick that off with a recruitment event Oct. 3 at 1 p.m.
Health officer needed
The borough is advertising for a new health officer. Solicitor Ross Ferraro said that the health officer needs to pass an exam and have a certain certification to enforce borough health ordinances.
Benson brought up a topic that once may have fallen under the health officer’s purview. A house in the borough has been empty for a while, but the neighbors have been taking care of the lawn, so no one has noticed. The copper and wiring has already been stripped out of the residence. The council is considering the right action for that house, as well as hiring another health officer.
Moment of silence and next meeting
The council opened its September meeting with a moment of silence for the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.
The Brockway Borough Council will meet again Oct. 7 in the borough building at 7 p.m.