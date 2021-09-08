BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area School District sent out a letter to families in the district focusing on Gov. Tom Wolf’s mask mandate in public and private schools as well as child care facilities.
Superintendent Jeff Vizza took a moment in the letter to focus on the positives of the new mask mandate.
“On a positive note,” he wrote, “this order will reduce the number of students needing to quarantine due to close contact.”
Under the current guidelines, as long as students are wearing face protection, they do not have to quarantine unless they test positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms. Without masks, students will have to quarantine if one of their classmates tests positive.
This is an addition to the district’s health and safety plan, which Vizza described as a “living document,” which could change as new mandates and recommendations become available.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 634,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. The Delta Variant is more contagious than the COVID-19 strain that started the pandemic. According to Department of Health statistics on Aug. 31, when Gov. Wolf announced the mask mandate, 90 percent of COVID-19 cases are from the variant. Pennsylvania went from 300 cases per day before school started to around 3,000 per day. Cases among school-aged children increased significantly from July to August.
Vizza has been clear that Brockway will do everything it can, following all state and federal guidelines, to keep the school doors open. If schools need to close for cleaning, the district has virtual days approved by the state and has worked to get chromebook computers and wifi hotspots to families who need them.
“The school district’s goal is to provide our students with 180 days of in-person instruction in a safe and caring environment,” Vizza wrote. “By all of us working together, this can be achieved.”
The health and safety plan can be found on the school district’s website.