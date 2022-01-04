BROCKWAY — One of the highlights of the early part of each new year in Brockway is the announcement of the Man and Woman of the Year – the citizens of the year.
The annual dinner event began in 1987. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event in 2021 and, unfortunately, will do so again in 2022.
“Because of the fluctuations in infection rates and out of an abundance of caution and concern for the health and welfare of the people in our community, we have canceled the 2022 dinner,” Katie Bish, chairwoman of the Citizens of the Year Committee, said. “It was not an easy decision but we believe it is the right one. We look forward to resuming this very special and much anticipated event in 2023.”