DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton has provided clarification regarding a photo caption that was published in last Friday’s edition regarding the Pennsylvania mask mandate.
She said, “All school entities must comply with and enforce the order per the Pennsylvania Department of Education.”
Citing the order, Benton said “school entities must require all individuals, two years of age and older, to wear face coverings unless the individual has a medical or mental health condition or disability that precludes the wearing of a face covering. In accordance with Section 3 of the order, before an individual is excepted from the order, all alternatives to a face covering, including a face shield, are to be exhausted. It is recommended that any exception be in accordance with eligibility under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act or IDEA for such medical or mental health condition or disability. School entities should follow their established processes for determining student eligibility under those laws, including any medical documentation that they would normally require. There are exceptions to the order; however, a parent’s opposition to the order is not one of them.”