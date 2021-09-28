HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 124 new cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths since Thursday, according to the state Department of Health Monday.
Since Thursday, Elk County added 95 new cases and one death while Jefferson County added 86 cases and one death.
The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the Tri-County Area are listed below:
- Clearfield –10,037 total cases and 177 deaths
- Elk –3,556 total cases and 49 deaths
- Jefferson –4,087 total cases and 104 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 12,223 additional positive cases of COVID-19 between Saturday and Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,415,049.
There are 2,691 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 660 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Between Friday and Sunday, there were 87 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 29,151 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, 68.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.