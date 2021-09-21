HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 129 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional coronavirus-related deaths since Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.
Since last week, Clearfield County had 61 school-aged children test positive for COVID-19, for a total of 147 students since DOH began tracking the measure on Aug. 16.
Also since Thursday, Elk County added 76 new cases and one additional death. Jefferson County added 107 cases and no deaths.
Neighboring Cambria County added 278 new cases since Thursday and one death. Blair County added 189 new cases and one additional death. Centre County added 214 new cases and one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair –14,908 total cases and 350 deaths
- Cambria –16,549 total cases and 455 deaths
- Centre –18,791 total cases and 233 deaths
- Clearfield –9,818 total cases and 172 deaths
- Elk –3,422 total cases and 46 deaths
- Jefferson –3,936 total cases and 103 deaths
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas in school-aged children (age 5-18) are listed below, as well as the total number of cases since Aug. 16
- Blair –72 new cases last week, 186 total
- Cambria –128 cases last week, 238 total
- Centre –85 new cases last week, 240 total
- Clearfield –61 new cases last week, 147 total
- Elk –18 new cases last week, 57 total
- Jefferson –34 new cases last week, 78 total
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 12,686 additional positive cases of COVID-19 between Saturday and Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,382,933.
There are 2,337 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 589 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10 stood at 8.9%.
Between Sept. 17 and Sept. 19, there were 52 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 28,864 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Sept. 19, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, and 67.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.