HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 134 new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death since Thursday, according to the state Department of Health Monday.
Jefferson County added 90 new cases and five coronavirus-related deaths since Thursday. Elk County added 57 new cases.
The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the Tri-County Area are listed below:
- Clearfield – 11,085 total cases and 192 deaths
- Elk – 4,069 total cases and 56 deaths
- Jefferson – 4,873 total cases and 118 deaths
DOH confirmed there were 10,412 additional positive cases of COVID-19 between Saturday and Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,540,721.
There are 2,783 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 675 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Between Friday and Sunday, there were 73 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 30,976 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, 71.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.