HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 220 new cases of COVID-19 and three coronavirus-related deaths since Thursday, according to the state Department of Health Tuesday.
Jefferson County added 144 new cases and one death since Thursday. Elk County added 109 new cases and one death.
The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the Tri-County Area are listed below:
- Clearfield – 10,607 total cases and 184 deaths
- Elk – 3,859 total cases and 51 deaths
- Jefferson – 4,550 total cases and 112 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 16,287 additional positive cases of COVID-19 between Saturday and Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,486,134.
There are 2,967 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 670 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Between Friday and Monday, there were 151 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 30,058 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, 69.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.