Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Bedford, Blair, Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, McKean, Mifflin, Northern Centre, Northern Clinton, Potter, Southern Centre and Southern Clinton. * Through this afternoon. * Rain will continue heavy at times through the midday hours on Thursday. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&