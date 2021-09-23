HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 27 new cases of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health Wednesday.
Jefferson County added 16 cases and Elk County added seven new cases.
The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the Tri-County Area are listed below:
- Clearfield –9,876 total cases and 173 deaths
- Elk –3,438 total cases and 47 deaths
- Jefferson –3,969 total cases and 103 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 4,394 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,392,266.
There are 2,421 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 609 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there were 66 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 28,998 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, 67.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.