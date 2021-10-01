HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 29 new cases of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health Thursday.
Jefferson County added 23 new cases and one coronavirus-related death. Elk County added 11 new cases.
The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the Tri-County Area are listed below:
- Clearfield – 10,132 total cases and 178 deaths
- Elk – 3,604 total cases and 49 deaths
- Jefferson – 4,162 total cases and 106 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 4,892 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,429,940.
There are 2,795 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 694 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there were 77 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 29,400 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, 68.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.