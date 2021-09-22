HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 31 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional coronavirus-related death, according to the state Department of Health Tuesday.
Elk County added nine new cases and one additional death. Jefferson County added 17 cases and no deaths.
The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the Tri-County Area are listed below:
- Clearfield –9,849 total cases and 173 deaths
- Elk –3,431 total cases and 47 deaths
- Jefferson –3,953 total cases and 103 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 4,939 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,387,872.
There are 2,386 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 602 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of Monday, there were 68 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 28,932 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, 67.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.