HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 34 new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death, according to the state Department of Health Wednesday.
Jefferson County added 25 new cases and one death while Elk County added 11 new cases.
The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the Tri-County Area are listed below:
- Clearfield –10,103 total cases and 178 deaths
- Elk –3,593 total cases and 49 deaths
- Jefferson –4,139 total cases and 105 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 4,570 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,425,048.
There are 2,843 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 681 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there were 97 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 29,323 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, 68.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.