HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 35 new cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state Department of Health Tuesday.
Elk County added 31 new cases and Jefferson County added 30 new cases.
The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the Tri-County Area are listed below:
- Clearfield – 11,120 total cases and 194 deaths
- Elk – 4,100 total cases and 56 deaths
- Jefferson – 4,903 total cases and 118 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 3,742 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,544,463.
There are 2,786 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 683 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of Monday, there were 79 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 31,055 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, 71.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.