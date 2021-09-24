HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 37 new cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state Department of Health Thursday.
Jefferson County added 32 cases and Elk County added 23 new cases and one death.
The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the Tri-County Area are listed below:
- Clearfield –9,913 total cases and 175 deaths
- Elk –3,461 total cases and 48 deaths
- Jefferson –4,001 total cases and 103 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 5,489 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,397,755.
There are 2,553 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 633 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there were 32 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 29,030 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, 68% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.