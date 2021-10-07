HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 40 new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death, according to the state Department of Health Wednesday.
Jefferson County added 29 new cases and Elk County added 15 new cases.
The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the Tri-County Area are listed below:
- Clearfield – 10,341 total cases and 180 deaths
- Elk – 3,724 total cases and 49 deaths
- Jefferson – 4,355 total cases and 109 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 5,058 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,458,445.
There are 2,891 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 675 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there were 111 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 29,722 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, 69.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.