HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 41 new cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state Department of Health Wednesday.
Jefferson County added 25 new cases and Elk County added 14 new cases and two deaths.
The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the Tri-County Area are listed below:
- Clearfield – 10,648 total cases and 186 deaths
- Elk – 3,873 total cases and 53 deaths
- Jefferson – 4,575 total cases and 112 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 5,012 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,491,146.
There are 3,031 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 678 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there were 170 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 30,228 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, 69.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.