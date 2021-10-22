HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 49 new cases of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health Thursday.
Jefferson County added 34 news cases and Elk County added 13 new cases and one coronavirus-related death.
The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the Tri-County Area are listed below:
- Clearfield – 10,951 total cases and 191 deaths
- Elk – 4,012 total cases and 56 deaths
- Jefferson – 4,783 total cases and 113 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 4,998 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,525,813.
There are 2,929 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 668 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there were 94 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 30,815 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, 71% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.