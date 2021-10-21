HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 77 new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death since Monday, according to the state Department of Health Wednesday.
Elk County added 67 new cases and two deaths since Monday. Jefferson County added 48 news cases and one death.
The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the Tri-County Area are listed below:
- Clearfield – 10,902 total cases and 191 deaths
- Elk – 3,999 total cases and 55 deaths
- Jefferson – 4,749 total cases and 113 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 3,584 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,520,815.
There are 3,025 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 694 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there were 134 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 30,721 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, 70.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.