HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 98 new cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths between Saturday and Monday, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County added 61 new cases and Elk County added 20 new cases.
The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the Tri-County Area are listed below:
- Clearfield – 10,825 total cases and 190 deaths
- Elk – 3,932 total cases and 53 deaths
- Jefferson – 4,701 total cases and 112 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 11,208 additional positive cases of COVID-19 between Saturday and Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,513,332.
There are 2,961 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 678 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
There were 105 new deaths between Friday and Sunday identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 30,523 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, 70.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.