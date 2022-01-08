DuBOIS — Members of the DuBois area community took the “season of giving” to a whole new level, according to DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton.
In December, Benton said students in the district were the fortunate beneficiaries of numerous heartfelt donations from the community.
Parkside Community Center Crochet Club
“The Crochet Club at the Parkside Community Center has been hard at work sharing their talents and compassion with those in need,” said Benton. “Together, the club crocheted 500 items consisting of afghan blankets, scarves, hats, lap-ghans, shawls, wash cloths, and my personal favorite ‘worry worms.’”
Benton said the 500 items were made available to various agencies within the DuBois area to meet the needs of the individuals in the community.
“We have received donations of hand crocheted hats and mittens in the past,” said Benton. “However, in addition to those items, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to provide blankets and ‘worry worms’ to our students.”
She explained that the “worry worm” was designed to be something small that a child could keep in his or her pocket to provide comfort when the child is worried about something.
Every “worry worm” has an accompanying poem: “I’m your little worry worm. Keep me close, keep me near. When a worry pops in your head, hold me tight, whisper in my ear. I will take away your worry so you have nothing left to fear!”
“The members of the Crochet Club have been blessed with many talents and with the grace to share those talents for the betterment of our community,” said Benton. “It was a sincere pleasure to meet these individuals and to learn more about their passion to support us in our mission to educate the youth of our community. When we all work together, we break down barriers to learning, increase protective factors, build a community network of support and in the end generate positive outcomes for the students that we serve.”
Goodwill – Jewelry Display Case
As the establishment of the Beaver Commons Café at the DuBois Area High School continues to evolve through the collaboration of the district’s young entrepreneurs, a request from the Art Club was made for a jewelry display case.
“Our talented student artists, under the direction of Mrs. Cheyenne Kanouff in the art metal/jewelry classes, use an array of techniques to produce both 2 and 3-dimensional works, including riveting, soldering, chain making, beading, fabrication, and casting,” said Benton. “Assignments are proficiency driven, yet, encourage creative problem solving and design. Students are required to use various tools, including jeweler’s saws, hand drills, hammers butane torches and pliers.”
“Thanks to the support and donation of a jewelry display case from Nick Suplizio of Goodwill Industries, the students vision for selling some of their jewelry as a fundraiser to benefit their student activity club is coming to fruition. We are most grateful for the support of Nick Suplizio and for his efforts to locate a display case in support of our young artists.”
DuBois Villages & Continuum of Care Snack Bags of Joy
Benton also acknowledged the residents and staff of the DuBois Continuum of Care Community, who exceeded their goal of 150 and assembled an incredibly generous donation of 167 Snack Bags of Joy to benefit students in need over the holiday break.
“While most students look forward to days off school to celebrate the holidays, we recognize that food insecurities cause concern for many of our students,” said Benton. “Every December the DuBois Continuum of Care Community unites to spread “joy” and a sense of reassurance that while the schools are closed, students can enjoy some of their favorite food items. Each of the 167 bags are full of easy to prepare food and snack items. The team always makes it a priority to include healthy selections and a few sweet treats for students to enjoy. We are beyond grateful for the continued support of the DuBois Continuum of Care Community for being so thoughtful to our students!”
NexTier Bank
Benton also said Dan Baronick of NexTier Bank, “a steadfast supporter of the DASD, stepped up in a time of need and provided numerous water bottles to students whom were unable to self-provide.”
She said one of the district’s many COVID mitigation strategies is to discourage the use of water fountains and to encourage the use of water bottle filling stations.
“Since the start of the pandemic, our maintenance department has worked tirelessly to modify the existing water fountains to include a water bottle filling station,” said Benton. “This modification has served us well and is greatly appreciated by the staff and students throughout the district. When I contacted Mr. Baronick and asked if he had any water bottles available, he provided me with every water bottle he had and ordered more to meet additional needs as they arise in the future.”