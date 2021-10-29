DuBOIS — Parent Steve Russo asked the DuBois Area School Board several questions at Thursday's meeting that he believes need explained to the public. In addition to the statewide COVID-19 mask mandate, which has been discussed at every meeting since it was implemented in early September, his questions ranged from the district's stance on critical race theory to the type of books available to students in school libraries.
Russo, prefacing his comments by thanking directors for their years of civic duty by serving on the board, said, "It breaks my heart, along with many other concerned parents that kindergarten, first-, second- and even third-graders have no idea what it's like to be in a normal classroom setting."
With time limits of 3 minutes imposed on the public for comments, Russo got directly to his questions and asked the board to respond in a press release to the public due to time constraints at the meeting. They were as follows:
- Where does the district stand regarding implementing the critical race theory (CRT)?
- Are there any critical race theory/LGBTQ+ books or similar readings currently in circulation in the school libraries?
- When can the public expect a full transparency regarding DASD budget and spending?
- What specifically are the duties of the DASD police officers regarding student interactions other than day-to-day security?
- Are background checks being conducted for potential coaches and volunteers by the DASD police officers or an outside source?
- What is the DASD stance regarding COVID-19 vaccinations if they are mandated by the state?
- When is the DASD willing to take a stand and fight for our children’s right to mask-free classrooms that are socially engaging and educationally rewarding without mandated vaccinations?
According to dictionary.com and Britannica.com, CRT is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. Scholars developed it during the 1970s and 1980s in response to what they viewed as a lack of racial progress following the civil rights legislation of the 1960s. It centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.