DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School District has released data detailing if masks are effective at reducing the potential for spread of COVID-19 and reducing the number of students placed in quarantine.
According to the DASD statistics, from Aug. 23 through Sept. 6, prior to the statewide school mask mandate which took effect Sept. 7, there was one COVID case at Oklahoma Elementary School and four quarantined; 19 COVID cases at the DuBois Area Middle School and 248 quarantined; seven COVID cases at the DuBois Area High School and 61 quarantined. The total was 27 COVID cases and 313 quarantined.
From Sept. 7 through Sept. 16, the data showed that there were seven COVID cases and 17 quarantined at the middle school and seven cases at the high school, with 17 quarantined. The total number of COVID cases was 12, with 34 quarantined.
From Sept. 17-23, the data revealed that there was one COVID case at Wasson Elementary School with two people quarantined; two cases at the middle school and six quarantined; and two COVID cases at the high school, with seven people quarantined. The total number of COVID cases in the district was five, with 15 people quarantined.
This information, though not publicly discussed, was given to the DuBois Area School Board and the media at last Thursday’s board meeting.