DuBOIS — A group of DuBois Area School District parents are planning a peaceful protest beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday on Liberty Boulevard across from the middle school in DuBois to speak out against the Pennsylvania Department of Health's and Gov. Tom Wolf's mask mandate in all public and private schools.
At this time, the district is complying with the order, which goes into effect Tuesday, per the Pennsylvania Department of Education, according to Superintendent Wendy Benton.
Dannielle Chesnoka said she has helped with organizing the "Unmask our Children - Friendly and Peaceful Protest," to bring parents in the community together to stand up "for our rights for OUR children."
"I think as parents we get nervous that our voices won't be heard because we are dealing with something so controversial," said Chesnoka. "I think we get too comfortable in what other people tell us what we need to do that we lose sight of what's really going on. I know it's easier just to go with the flow but when is enough, enough?"
Chesnoka stressed that the protest is not against the teachers.
"The school district has done nothing to make us feel like we have been heard," said Chesnoka, noting she has contacted several administrators but has only received two "copy and paste" replies.
Chesnoka said she thinks masks do more damage than good.
"I saw firsthand last year with my kindergartner's mask every single day after school," said Chesnoka. "Both of my children would come home with headaches multiple times a week. With every headache, they were taking Tylenol or ibuprofen to help get rid of it. That certainly is not good for their bodies either. I refuse to do that again."
"We believe our immune systems are doing their job and we feel safe without a mask," she said. "If other parents want to send their child to school with a mask, I support them. It's their child, they know what's best for them. BUT the only reason anyone needs to know why I'm against the masks and fighting so hard for my kids is these are MY children. Not the schools, not the governments. We have rights and we need to stand up for those rights. My kids love school and they have a right to an education."
Deidre Brown, a member of the Facebook group, "DASD Against Mask Mandates," said the members, of which there are close to 700, believe that the rights of parents need to be recognized and protected.
"Because the governor's current request for masks is not a law, we believe that the responsibility to choose whether or not a child wears a mask to school lies with the parents," said Brown. "Our goal is to work with both our local school board and our local government officials to make sure parental rights are protected. Unfortunately, the DuBois school board has made a statement that masks are 'not up for debate.' We believe that members of the school board are elected officials who are responsible for representing our local families. Their recent statement implies that they are overstepping their boundaries and are NOT willing to recognize our rights as parents. We're incredibly disappointed and feel that we have no choice but to continue to push forward in our fight for our rights."
With regard to the statement from the school board, Brown was referring to a letter to DASD families from Benton, dated Sept. 3, in which Benton explained the district's position.
"At this time, 'all school entities must comply with and enforce the order' per the Pennsylvania Department of Education," said Benton. "We are not going to debate masks on Tuesday. We are going to educate your child(ren). To do so, and to prevent unnecessary disruption to the educational process, we respectfully ask for your cooperation."
Jennifer Wildauer, also a member of the Facebook group, said as parents they are the voices of the children of the DuBois Area School District.
"Our intensions are to have our voices heard by the school board about masking our children once again," said Wildauer. "It is known that Gov. Wolf is utilizing the 1955 Disease Act, which was meant for sick people with a venereal disease to be masked."
"Our parental rights to make medical choices for our own children are being stripped away leaving the schools and government to decide what is best," said Wildauer. "We all agree that masking the youth does more harm than good. We have seen it firsthand last school year. Kids of all ages were plagued with horrible headaches, fatigue, shortness of breath and dizziness as a result of being deprived of oxygen the entire day except for lunch time. Many of them didn't have mask breaks. Depriving a child of oxygen and the ability for their natural immune system to work as it should, is child abuse. We are standing strong for the children, not only in the DuBois Area, but for everyone in the state of Pennsylvania."
State Rep. Mike Armanini, R-DuBois, said he has received many calls from parents throughout the 75th District concerned about the mask mandate.
"I have heard of the protest and l believe that is the right step to take," said Armanini. "It is throughout the whole Commonwealth that we are seeing parents taking a stand against this action."
Armanini said he believes that each district should establish their own requirements.
"As this goes into effect this coming week l don't think the governor and acting Secretary of Health realize the magnitude of tyranny that parents are feeling and will be a loud voice to combat this unnecessary mandate," said Armanini.
Prior to the mandate, masks were not required within school buildings in the DuBois Area School District when school started on Aug. 23.