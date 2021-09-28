DuBOIS — Though the DuBois Area School District has been complying with the state mask mandate which has been in place since Sept. 7, large groups of parents and residents have attended the Sept. 16 and Sept. 23 meetings to contest the mandate and ask directors to implement a mask-optional policy.
Prior to the state mandate, the DuBois Area School District began the school year not requiring masks. Despite the residents’ concerns, the district has not made any changes to the mask mandate issued by the state.
Jennifer Dambeck, board solicitor from the law firm of Beard Legal Group of Altoona, explained the mandate and what could happen if a school district ignores it.
“I understand your (residents) frustration honestly,” said Dambeck. “But it’s hard because there isn’t a lot of consistency across the state and there should be. And I’ve never given my personal opinion on whether I liked the mask mandate or not, I don’t. I think it’s worded horribly. But again, my as a solicitor is to say, ‘this is what’s required. These are your options.’ And that is consistent with anybody from our office.”
Dambeck said the Department of Health’s mask mandate was issued under the Disease Prevention and Control Law, which establishes a legal mandate that school entities must follow and enforce unless and until it is revoked by the DOH, determined to be invalid by a court, or other legislative action is taken.
She noted that there are multiple pending lawsuits concerning the mask mandate, and the legislature has taken no action to date.
Dambeck also said that there is no approved parent opt-out form or process. The Pennsylvania Department of Education’s guidance on Sept. 10 said the order “is not a mask optional policy. Any school entity simply permitting a parent’s sign-off without evidence that the student has a medical or mental health condition or disability that precludes the wearing of a face covering is not in compliance with the order ... there are exceptions to the order; however, a parent’s opposition to the order is not one of them.”
The school board does not need to vote on the masking mandate, said Dambeck. The board voted and approved a health and safety plan stating that the district would comply with any masking mandate.
Dambeck said there is no express provision for a religious exemption provided in the DOH’s order or PDE FAQs.
She also said a masking mandate during a pandemic does not equate to child abuse under Pennsylvania law. Three dozen child welfare organizations and advocates have issued statements to the effect.
“Choosing to defy the masking mandate places increased liability risk on the district and individuals and jeopardizes the district’s insurance coverage,” said Dambeck. “Insurance carriers have advised that school entities must follow and enforce the DOH’s order to maintain insurance coverage.”
Dambeck cited a PDE letter issued to Tamaqua School District, which initially did not comply with the order. That letter advised the district and board members that not following the order subjects them to the penalty provisions of the Disease and Prevention and Control Law of 1955. Dambeck noted that after receiving the letter, Tamaqua School District voted and approved masking of students.
Criminal penalties under the DPCL include fines of between $25 and $300, plus costs, or up to 30 days in jail, said Dambeck. Any individual can file a criminal complaint regarding the failure to wear masks.
“We are aware that district attorneys have stated they will not prosecute claims, but this does not eliminate any civil penalties that exist for noncompliance,” Dambeck.
With regard to civil penalties, Dambeck said, “board members took an oath of office to support, obey and defend the Constitution,” said Dambeck. “This includes compliance with mandates and orders issued by state agencies.”
School board members face the possibility of being sued personally by anyone who may be affected by the attempt to ignore the masking order, she said. Qualified immunity provided to board members is pierced by willful misconduct (knowing violation of the masking mandate), said Dambeck. In those instances, the individuals would likely be responsible for their own defense costs and any personal liability stemming from civil damages.
Certified employees may also place their certifications at risk if they do not follow the mask mandate, Dambeck said.
As to potential complaints filed with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, Dambeck said there is nothing in the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act indicating that following a mask mandate during a pandemic is violative.
