DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School District is preparing for the possibility that the mask mandate may be lifted in schools across the state, said Solicitor Carl Beard at last Thursday's board meeting.
"We're just waiting, (in suspense) to see if someone does something real goofy at the Commonwealth level again to see if we're going to be back in the ping pong games with masks," said Beard. "If the governor doesn't file something, masks will probably dissipate the first day after which would be Dec. 6. We have to take a wait and see and just see how that plays out."
Beard was referring to a ruling by a Pennsylvania judge, who ordered the school mask mandate imposed by Gov. Tom Wolf to be lifted by Dec. 4 instead of Jan. 17, 2022.
Currently, masks are required inside K-12 schools and child care facilities.
The ruling by Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon comes a week after her court threw out the statewide mask mandate, and it lifts the automatic suspension of that decision granted when Wolf’s administration appealed to the state Supreme Court.
Cannon’s ruling, in theory, gives time for the state Supreme Court to take up the case, or for Wolf’s administration to write and enact a mask mandate through an emergency regulation.
In a 4-1 ruling last week, Commonwealth Court sided with a legal challenge to the masking order that took effect in early September amid rising coronavirus cases and concerns about the surge of the delta variant.
The judges agreed with the challengers that state law did not explicitly allow Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam to order a mask mandate to contain a disease, and the state never created a regulation under the state’s disease control law to allow it.
Two days earlier, Wolf announced he would return authority over masking decisions to local school districts on Jan. 17, but intended to continue masking in child care centers and early learning programs.