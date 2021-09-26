DuBOIS — A DuBois Area School District parent, at last Thursday's board meeting, said she believes extra funding may be a key reason that the district is complying with the Pennsylvania mask mandate. However, Superintendent Wendy Benton said that is not true.
Deidre Brown said she found some information from the Williamsport Area School District's Health and Safety Plan. She noted that their solicitor is the same as DuBois', Beard Legal Group.
Brown said, "Interestingly, they began their plan with the following statement: '... The American Rescue Plan Act requires each local education agency that receives funding under the ARP Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to develop and make publicly available … a Health and Safety Plan. Based on ARP requirements, 90 percent of ARP ESSER funds will be distributed to school districts and charter schools based on their relative share of Title 1-A funding in 2020-2021 … LEAs eligible to apply for and receive this portion of the ARP ESSER funding must submit a Health and Safety Plan that meets ARP Act requirements to the PA Department of Education by July 30, 2021, regardless of when the LEA submits its ARP ESSER application.'"
Brown said this statement confirmed for her what many parents have long suspected — that these mask mandates have much more to do with the school district receiving funding than they do the actual health and safety of their children.
"It seems to me that there may be a greed problem behind this," said Brown. "What’s most important to our school district — receiving extra funding or respecting the rights of their local families? Please take some time to think about that too."
Superintendent Wendy Benton explained that the federal government required that school districts had to have a board-approved Health and Safety Plan in place in order to apply for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) grant.
"That is because this money is allocated to districts based upon our Title I allocation, as you said, everything that you said, that's spot on," said Benton. "But the reason that the federal government required that we had a Health and Safety plan is because they were insisting, 'this money is here for you to open your schools. This is a priority,' because we were very fortunate last year that we were able to keep our schools open. But as you know, many schools across the state and the nation, they did not open many of them at all. So the federal government said, 'we have this money that we will help you to purchase everything that you need, all the cleaning supplies,' and you would be amazed."
Benton said the district spent $1.9 million on technology. Last year alone, she said they spent $300,000 on cleaning supplies and equipment.
"We have HVAC projects going on in five of our six schools," said Benton. "And if they're not currently underway, they are going to be this upcoming summer. I mean, we can only do them so fast. But every one of those projects range from anywhere between $2.5 to $4.5 million. So that's what that money is for."
Benton said the federal government told school districts that they have to have a plan before they could even start writing the grant. Then whenever they got into the grant, they could only spend that money on certain things.
"There were certain eligibility criteria, and we have to make sure that every dollar we're spending is equitable," said Benton.
"In addition to that, you have to set aside certain amounts for learning loss, social-emotional learning all very, very controlled and regulated," said Benton. "So I'm sure that you have read our Health and Safety Plan because you've read how many others from across the state. But you would know from our plan that has not been modified, like this order, they tell us it doesn't matter what you have in your Health and Safety Plan, this order supersedes your plan.
"I just think it's important that in order for us to have access to the ESSER grant, we had to have this plan," said Benton. "But we do not get paid a penny more, or a penny less. Our district does not receive a penny more or a penny less for mask compliance. They have never, with all of the threats, and I've never received so many threats from the PDE (Pennsylvania Department of Education), the Department of Health, all of these big organizations. This is my 19th year in education. I've never seen or even imagined that they would treat us like this. But they have never threatened to take funding away if we do not comply with the mandate."
Benton said she thinks it's also important for people to understand how the district is spending the ESSER money.
"The way I see it ... it's the perfect expenditure because everyone believes and everyone benefits from clean air," said Benton. "I just want to get this out there. This has nothing to do with money, and I hope that that explains this Health and Safety Plan because so many school districts did not open. I mean, everyone knows what we went through last year. Everyone knows the investment that our community has made because we value in-person instruction. And we know that's where our children are going to receive the greatest educational gains."
Brown said she appreciated Benton's explanation.